Robert Mugabe linked party revives notorious green bombers

The National Patriotic Front (NPF) said it intends to use graduates of the Border Gezi Youth Training Camps for its campaigns for impending by-elections.

NPF Bulawayo provincial political commissar, Andifasi Banda told NewZimbabwe.com that some graduates of National Youth Service (NYS) will be coordinating the party’s campaigns. Said Banda:

We have started organising our structures in preparation for the by-elections which we anticipate being called any time from now.

We are going to field candidates in all the wards and constituencies. We have not been doing much activity because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Health and Childcare Minister Vice President Constantino Chiwenga last month suspended all impending by-elections which were pencilled for next month by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) citing the coronavirus crisis.

Several parliamentary constituencies and council wards fell vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance officials by the MDC-T and the death of some MPs and Councillors across the political divide.

The NPF won the Kwekwe Central House of Assembly seat in the 2018 general elections but the sitting MP, Masango Matambanadzo died early this year.

Meanwhile, the NYS programme was launched by the late Youth Minister Border Gezi in 2001 ostensibly to inculcate revolutionary and patriotic ideologies into the country’s young citizens.