Rifts Emerge In MDC Youth Assembly

A rift has emerged within the Movement for Democratic Youth Assembly as there is jostling for power ahead of the elective Youth Congress slated for 22-24 May 2019.
A B24 source said that two slates have emerged, one Lovemore Chinoputsa and the other one by Obey Tererayi Sithole for the Youth presidency.
The alleged two slates have emerged as follows:
President: Lovemore Chinoputsa
Vice President: Decent Bajila
Sec Gen: Gift Siziba
DSG: Netsai Marova
TG: Francisca Ncube
Spokesman: Makomborero Haruzivishe
Organiser: Denford Ngadziore
Deputy Organiser: Wellington Nare
Secretary for Gender: Cecilia Chimbiri
Secretary for Elections: Anorld Batsirai
The second one is as follows so far
President: Obey Sithole
Vice President: Shakespeare Mukoyi
Sec. Gen: Eric Gono