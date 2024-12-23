‘Rich Gang’ hijacks Zanu PF

Spread the love

LOYALTY to President Emmerson Mnangagwa appears to be waning among some of his long-time foot soldiers, as allegations of betrayal and factionalism within Zanu PF continue to surface.

Staunch supporters like Godfrey Gomwe that declared undying loyalty to Mnangagwa after his expulsion as Vice-President in 2017 in the lead up to the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

At a Press conference held at the Media Centre in 2017 after the expulsion of Mnangagwa as Vice-President, Gomwe and other loyalists declared that “we will stand with President Emmerson Mnangagwa until our last breath”.

Yet, cracks within the ruling party are becoming increasingly evident as frustrations mount among those who backed Mnangagwa in the lead up to the 2017 coup. Party insiders alleged that a shadowy group, reportedly known as the Rich Gang, has seized influence within Zanu PF, sidelining Mnangagwa’s once fierce loyalists.

There is also a witch-hunt, with some party members such as Gomwe and Kudakwashe Damson, both from Harare structures, being slapped with prohibition orders.

“Those who stood with ED before he became President are feeling sidelined, neglected, betrayed and left to suffer while the mafikizolo [newcomers] pull the strings and take credit,” an insider said.

The so-called “Rich Gang” is accused of sponsoring factionalism within party structures and prioritising its own interests over the welfare of long-time supporters.

“There is a dark shadow working to frustrate Mnangagwa’s loyalists and it’s creating divisions that could destabilise the party,” the source added.

In a WhatsApp group called Dare Rezvoto, a group with more than 1 000 active Mnangagwa loyalists, Jones Musara who is the national chairperson for Varakashi 4ED said: “Two terms dzaBaba vedu VaMnangagwa dzichakaropera maloyalist achingochema kuti mugwazo hauna kuzowanika. Chandadzidza ndechekuti ainzi maLacoste mazhinji acho haana spirit yekusimudzira vamwe . . . it’s one man for himself, God for us all.”

“But musi uchauya war against malacoste tichazowona kukosha kwekusimudzirana otherwise inenga yave mumwe nemumwe yourself.”

Critics have begun to question the fate of those who once declared undying allegiance, asking, “Where are they now?”

Sources said as the situation unfolds, the rift threatens to disrupt Zanu PF’s unity ahead of future elections, with internal power struggles overshadowing the President’s authority.

Zanu PF director of information, Farai Marapira, however, said the ruling party was united.

“The party cannot be aware of lies created by our detractors,” Marapira said on Saturday. “The party is united and focused to ensure that the President’s vision 2030 is achieved.”

Reports emerged last week that one of Mnangagwa’s foot soldiers, Tendayi Zinyama, widely known as Mfecane, was in trouble. He is facing court action over unpaid rentals in Bulawayo.

According to the summons dated December 12, 2024 Zinyama is allegedly failing to pay rental arrears amounting to US$1 090 or its ZiG equivalent.

He was given 14 days to settle the bill at the rented premises, Office 1, Suite 5, Kavalco Court at 98 Robert Mugabe Way in the central business district of Bulawayo, or risk being evicted and taken to court.

Source: News Day

