HARARE – In a striking political turnaround, prominent cleric Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe has made an unexpected shift in his stance regarding Zimbabwean activist Blessed Runesu Geza, now lauding him as a devoted advocate for national progress.

The move comes after months of harsh criticism from Wutaunashe, who had previously denounced Geza as a disruptive force within the country.

The renowned religious leader’s reversal has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political sphere, particularly within the ruling ZANU-PF party. His endorsement of Geza, a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, is being interpreted as a major blow to the government’s efforts to maintain control over opposition voices.

During a recent address to his congregation, Wutaunashe acknowledged Geza’s commitment to advocating for the welfare of Zimbabweans and highlighted his efforts in pushing for democratic reforms. “I have taken time to reflect, and I now see a man who is driven by a genuine love for this nation,” he stated. “Blessed Geza is not an enemy of progress but rather a voice for the people.”

Expose: Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe is a CIO operative

DISCLAIMER: The following information is not my personal opinion but is derived from the public domain.

"Family of God ministry founder Andrew Wutawunashe & his ex-wife Rutendo are active agents in the CIO."

….Continued…. pic.twitter.com/PnIGrgsSDK — Adv. Herbert National Affairs (@HerbertShingi) March 25, 2025

This unexpected development has sparked intense debate among political analysts, with some speculating that Wutaunashe’s shift could be indicative of growing discontent within influential circles. Others believe the cleric’s endorsement may embolden opposition movements and bolster calls for change ahead of potential political reforms.

For Geza and his supporters, the cleric’s change of heart represents a significant moral victory. “It is encouraging to see respected leaders recognising the truth,” Geza remarked in response to the endorsement. “Zimbabwe needs unity and bold voices to steer the country towards a brighter future.”

ED’s Prophet Wutaunashe Performs U-Turn On Blessed Geza, Praises Him As The Man Fixing And Bathing The Whole Country👇 pic.twitter.com/0kFMaNijpk — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 30, 2025

Meanwhile, sources within ZANU-PF have expressed dismay over Wutaunashe’s remarks, viewing them as a betrayal. The ruling party, which has long relied on the support of religious figures to consolidate its influence, may now face renewed challenges in controlling the national narrative.

With the political climate heating up, Wutaunashe’s endorsement of Geza adds another layer of complexity to Zimbabwe’s ever-evolving political landscape. Whether this shift will have tangible effects on upcoming movements or merely serve as a symbolic gesture remains to be seen.

