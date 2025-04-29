Retired Politician Nelson Chamisa Slams Mnangagwa’s Borehole Scheme as Symbol of Leadership Failure

Spread the love

HARARE — The beleaguered former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has lambasted the Zimbabwean government’s Presidential Borehole Scheme, accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of failing to address the country’s worsening water crisis and using boreholes as a facade for deeper governance failures.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, Chamisa condemned the continued reliance on buckets, borehole bush pumps, and water tanks in urban areas, describing them not as symbols of progress but as glaring indicators of “leadership ineptitude.”

“TANKS OF LEADERSHIP FAILURE… 45 years after Independence, Zimbabweans still carry buckets for water in towns and cities,” Chamisa wrote. “Every water tank you see in our towns is not a sign of development. They are symbols of failure. Those in power profit from chaos, and the basics remain deliberately broken.”

He also criticised the living conditions in rural areas, where residents still depend on open wells and rivers, which have contributed to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and tsikidzi. He called for urgent investment in modern infrastructure and proposed a vision for a “New Great Zimbabwe” that includes universal access to clean water, modern dams, and efficient irrigation systems—something he believes is only possible under “new leadership.”

Chamisa’s comments come as the government continues to roll out the Presidential Borehole Scheme, launched in 2022. The initiative aimed to alleviate urban water shortages by installing solar-powered boreholes with storage tanks, with Harare and Chitungwiza scheduled to receive over 200 boreholes, and Marondera at least 20. President Mnangagwa has credited controversial partnerships—such as those involving his ally Paul Tungwarara and investors from the United Arab Emirates—with helping to deliver clean water through operational boreholes in some areas.

However, critics argue the initiative fails to address the structural causes of Zimbabwe’s water crisis. In Harare, the crisis has reached dire levels. The city’s water infrastructure requires an estimated US$3.3 billion overhaul, with major components like the 5,800km distribution network, ageing water meters, and treatment plants all in disrepair.

The Portfolio Committee on Local Government recently released a damning report highlighting that Harare’s primary water source, Lake Chivero, is heavily polluted by untreated sewage from Chitungwiza. The Morton Jaffray Water Works, once the city’s main water treatment facility, now operates at well below capacity due to frequent breakdowns and funding shortages for chemicals. The Prince Edward water plant has not had functioning pumps for years, and the city’s wastewater treatment plant remains non-operational.

Further compounding the crisis is the City of Harare’s annual loss of over US$70 million, largely due to an ineffective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and a ballooning debt owed by government institutions, businesses, and households. These financial burdens have stifled the city’s ability to procure necessary chemicals and invest in new infrastructure.

Meanwhile, residents’ organisations such as the Harare Residents’ Trust have expressed alarm over plans to borrow more money to fund water improvements without first addressing existing financial mismanagement. The Trust has urged authorities to improve transparency, plug procurement loopholes, and recover outstanding debts before taking on new loans.

The Portfolio Committee has also called on the national government to release promised funds for water augmentation projects, settle its arrears with local authorities, attract private sector investment, and modernise water management systems.

As the water crisis spirals into a potential public health catastrophe, Chamisa’s remarks have struck a chord with many Zimbabweans, especially in urban areas where water rationing, dry taps, and expensive water deliveries have become a harsh daily reality.

While the government touts boreholes as a sign of development, Chamisa and a growing chorus of critics insist that real progress will only come through comprehensive reforms—not stopgap measures that mask a deeper failure of governance.

