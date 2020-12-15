‘Recalled members not allowed at MDC-T congress’

The opposition MDC-T says it will conduct its elective congress on the 19th of this month in Harare.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo this Monday, MDC-T Secretary General Senator Douglas Monzora said the party is expecting three thousand delegates, with the congress set to be held under strict Covid-19 regulations.

“It’s a physical and single-issue Congress. Voters’ role will be finalized by Wednesday and submitted to an independent electoral commission. We have trained 20 Covid-19 compliance enforcers. There will be security against any possible disruptions.

“People will be getting into the voting venue in batches of 100 voters and 1 Covid-19 enforcer. Non-MDC-T members are not allowed in the congress, that is to say, that expelled and recalled MDC-T members are not allowed into the congress. Delegates are the MDC-T members only,” he said.