Recalled CCC Members Barred From Using Party Name And Chamisa’s Mugshot- Tshabangu

Sengezo Tshabangu said that all CCC aspiring candidates who were recalled by the opposition party should not file nomination papers for the 09 December by-elections using the party name.

The self-proclaimed CCC interim party secretary general said recalled MPs who file their nomination papers today using the party name will be in violation of a standing High Court and their papers should be rejected by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The Chronicle reported Tshabangu as saying all the expelled individuals are no longer CCC members and have no authority to use party symbols or claim to represent the party. He said:

The nomination Court closes at 4 PM today and ZEC has the administrative authority to enforce that court order, the court was clear on how party procedures go and we will be surprised if their papers are accepted on the basis of representing CCC.

If ZEC accepts those individuals, we are not going to hesitate to seek recourse through the normal legal processes but for now, we await for 4 PM.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In October, Tshabangu wrote to ZEC stating that only he and two others, Mbuso Siso and Jabulani Ncube, were the authorised signatories for CCC candidates for the by-elections.

More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...