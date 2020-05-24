Raila Odinga set for Sithole foundation launch

FORMER Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga will deliver a keynote address to honour the late nationalist and one of the Zanu founders Ndabaningi Sithole in a virtual launch of a foundation to honour his legacy.

The foundation will be launched on July 21.

Bishop Chad Gandiya, the Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation chairperson, yesterday said the aim of the foundation was to “perpetuate the legacy of the late nationalist.

“We hope this will inspire others to do the same for our fallen heroes and we had scheduled July for an official launch of the foundation where we would had also hoped that we would publish two of his numerous publications, his book on african nationalism and also letters from Salisbury prison, but now because of the Covid-19, it’s looking impossible to actually meet physically, but we intend to go ahead with a virtual launch,” he said.

Sithole, an advocate for african liberation, civil rights, democracy, social and economic development in Zimbabwe and africa, died in 2000 at the age of 80.

He would have turned 100 this July.

According to his foundation, it was set up to “honour and perpetuate the legacy of Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole.”

Sithole was one of the founders of Zanu (now Zanu-PF) in 1963 and later led Zanu Ndonga after he was pushed from the party that he helped set up.