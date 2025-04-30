Prominent Zimbabweans Renew Call for National Transitional Authority to Resolve Country’s Crisis

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – A group of Zimbabwean civic leaders, academics, and human rights activists have reignited calls for the creation of a National Transitional Authority (NTA) as part of a broader initiative to steer Zimbabwe toward a new political settlement and lasting national recovery.

By Tina Musonza

Describing Zimbabwe as a “broken country,” the group, operating under the Platform for Concerned Citizens (PCC) banner, launched a renewed petition this week calling for the urgent convening of a National Conference. The proposed conference would be a precursor to a comprehensive, citizen-led political transition, spearheaded by non-partisan and competent Zimbabweans.

In a strongly worded petition made public in Johannesburg, the group said:

“Zimbabwe is a broken country — this is no longer a matter of debate. Every citizen, inside and outside our borders, knows it. The institutions that should lead us out of this crisis — the ruling party and the opposition — are themselves fractured and incapable of offering real solutions.”

The PCC originally proposed the idea of an NTA in 2016 as a mechanism to guide Zimbabwe through a period of institutional and economic reform. Nearly a decade later, amid worsening political gridlock, economic instability, and growing disillusionment with existing political parties, the proposal has taken on renewed urgency.

Citizens at the Helm of Reform

The group envisions an NTA as a time-limited, reform-focused transitional process that will:

Restore constitutional governance and the rule of law,

Reform critical state institutions such as the judiciary, security services, and electoral commission,

Overhaul the electoral framework to allow for genuinely free, fair, and uncontested elections.

Stabilise the economy through a comprehensive reform agenda that addresses debt, property rights, and investor confidence.

Mobilise Zimbabwe’s diaspora to aid in national reconstruction.

“We believe the time for half-measures is over,” reads the Vision document. “Zimbabwe needs bold, inclusive, and lasting change. This is the Zimbabwe we deserve—and we can build it together.”

The organisers say the National Conference will be a citizen-driven process, independent of political parties, aimed at forging consensus on the way forward for the nation.

Support from Prominent Citizens

The petition has already been endorsed by notable Zimbabweans, including:

Ibbo Mandaza – academic and political analyst Janah Ncube – civil society leader Karen Mukwasi – human rights activist Joy Mabenge – governance expert Kaka Madumbo – civic campaigner Obert Masaraure – trade unionist Mwandibhuya Kennedy Mutepfa – researcher Tony Reeler – transitional justice specialist Trevor Ncube – media entrepreneur

They have invited fellow citizens, regardless of location, to sign the petition, declare their nationality, and be part of what they describe as a movement to “reclaim Zimbabwe’s future.”

A Bold Yet Uncertain Path

While the proposal is gaining traction in civic circles, it remains to be seen how it will be received by the Zimbabwean government or political actors with vested interests in the status quo. The NTA concept challenges existing power structures and proposes an unprecedented citizen-led shift in governance.

Still, supporters argue that Zimbabwe has reached a tipping point where traditional political solutions have failed, and radical, non-partisan approaches are the only viable path forward.

“Elections must unite, not divide us. Institutions must serve the people, not the powerful. The economy must work for all, not just the elite,” the petition states.

The organisers say the National Transitional Authority will not be a government of national unity, but a temporary mechanism to restore democratic order and rebuild the state under the leadership of professionals and respected citizens.

The full petition and Vision document are available online, and the organisers are calling on Zimbabweans at home and abroad to sign, share, and support the campaign.

