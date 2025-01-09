Prof. Moyo Criticises Welshman Ncube’s Suspension of Tshabangu as Futile

HARARE – Self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismissed Welshman Ncube’s suspension of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) “interim secretary-general” Sengezo Tshabangu, calling it an ineffective and reckless move.

On January 8, 2025, CCC spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi announced Tshabangu’s suspension for alleged violations of the party’s constitution. The decision coincided with a High Court ruling by Justice Neville Wamambo, which blocked Tshabangu from making changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership.

Justice Wamambo ruled in favour of an urgent application filed by Ncube, arguing that Tshabangu lacked the authority to reassign MPs and had been conducting back-door recalls. The court reversed Tshabangu’s recent changes, upholding an earlier judgment that barred him from initiating recalls.

Reacting to the developments, Jonathan Moyo took to social media platform X to critique Ncube’s actions and described the High Court ruling as deeply flawed and unimplementable. Moyo likened Ncube’s response to an overexcited reaction, stating:

“This recklessness is mind-boggling. Just what exactly is Prof Welshman Ncube trying to achieve by being this excitable, like an infant given a lollipop for the first time?

In fact, the court order Prof Ncube is celebrating is not a lollipop. It may very well be a deadly boomerang.”

Moyo argued that the order neither directed Parliament nor the Speaker to take specific action, leaving the status quo unchanged. He described Ncube’s enthusiasm over the judgment as “childish” and indicative of a misunderstanding of its implications.

Factional Disputes Within CCC

Moyo further questioned Ncube’s authority to suspend Tshabangu, pointing out inconsistencies in the faction’s recognition of Tshabangu as a member.

“Prof Ncube and his colleagues have never recognised Tshabangu as a member of their Gweru 2019 faction. In fact, they barred him from all meetings since February 2024. How, then, do they suddenly claim to suspend someone they have never associated with?”

Moyo highlighted the unresolved question of CCC’s legitimate leadership, asking whether it is led by the Blue Movement’s Jameson Timba, Ncube’s Gweru 2019 faction, or the original CCC established in January 2022, with Tshabangu as its interim secretary-general.

“This is the $64 million question yet to be determined in court,” he said, cautioning Ncube against “trigger-happy behaviour” that could backfire.

Party Tensions Deepen

The latest developments underscore the growing divisions within CCC, as rival factions continue to challenge each other’s legitimacy. Observers note that the internal strife could undermine the party’s ability to position itself as a credible opposition force ahead of future elections.

For now, Tshabangu’s suspension and the ongoing legal battles add another layer of complexity to the already fractured political landscape.