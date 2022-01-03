Prof. Jonathan Moyo trashes Chamisa’s MDC Alliance

Professor Jonathan Moyo has vowed that he will never join the opposition MDC because the challenges facing Zimbabwe are beyond political parties.
Writing on Twitter Moyo said, “Once again, kindly note that I have never sought, I do not seek, and I will never seek to join the MDC. Zimbabwe is neither a one party state, nor a one opposition-party country. Today’s challenges require Zimbabweans to find each other beyond personalities and political parties!”
Prof. Moyo has been involved in a twitter war with opposition-aligned individuals and outfits like Dr. Alex Magaisa and Pachedu.
Once again, kindly note that I have never sought, I do not seek, and I will never seek to join the MDC. Zimbabwe is neither a one party state, nor a one opposition-party country. Today’s challenges require Zimbabweans to find each other beyond personalities and political parties!
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 3, 2022
When asked if he will not regret his utterances, Moyo said, “The word never exists for a reason in the English language. As for joining the MDC, certainly for me it’s a never; and I think it’s the same for most former and indeed current ZanuPF members; former MDC members will join ZanuPF in droves; but the flipside is a pie in the sky!”
Moyo is calling for a citizen’s convergence for change as a vehicle to bring all Zimbabweans together in unseating the ruling ZANU PF.