President & MPs should have minimum qualifications – Daniel Shumba

President of the Democratic Alliance, Daniel Shumba said that it is imperative to come up with minimum qualifications for both the President and Members on Parliament. This could be considered discriminatory but is important in raising the quality of debates. Said Shumba:

Prescription of qualifications for MP’s and President would prevent downscaling the role of Parliament. It’s important in upping the quality of debates, conduct, and broader appreciation of issues of governance. But is it not discriminatory and unconstitutional?

The Zimbabwe electoral system of First Past the Post contradicts this the tenets of this noble desire. The contest is about popularity with no semblance of the values or task at hand. The roles of the elected members are much more complex for not so equipped or experienced.