‘Powerful people’ pushing Mnangagwa, Chamisa to dialogue – Report

HARARE – There are fresh moves to bring President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his rival, MDC president Nelson Chamisa to the negotiating table; according to a local daily.

The bid is reportedly being pushed by concerned powerful people around Mnangagwa who want to coax Chamisa to meet with his rival soon.

The worsening economic crisis which is becoming reminiscent of 2008 by the day, has forced the hand of those reported to be close to Mnangagwa.

The report further claims that a number of emissaries were dispatched to meet with Chamisa, the latest one being the sending of a well-known figure to the recent MDC congress held in Gweru.

The local daily source revealed that everybody is just frustrated with the economic situation and that there have been talks about talks with no movement. Said the source:

While a meeting between ED and Chamisa may not necessarily change the economic situation in the country, the hope is that any talks will reduce tension in the country, which is most helpful. There is also the realisation across the board that much of our economic problems emanate from political tensions in the country, which won’t resolve themselves.

A Namibian-based political analyst who spoke to the paper, Admire Mare said:

It’s every Zimbabwean’s hope that one day these political gladiators can bury the hatchet and agree to meet and finalise the long-awaited inclusive government which has the potential to stop the economic bleeding we are witnessing. Unfortunately, the signs are not reassuring and there seems to be no appetite for such kind of a meeting. However, in politics, these things can happen behind our backs.