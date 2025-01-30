Political Tensions Flare at Masvingo Event as Zanu PF Factions Clash Over Song Choice

Spread the love

MASVINGO – A seemingly routine event at Masvingo Polytechnic turned tense today when a dispute erupted over the playing of a song, highlighting the deepening divisions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF.

The incident occurred during a ceremony where Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe and Masvingo Provincial Minister Ezra Chadzamira were handing over Commonage Stands to civil servants.

The controversy began when a DJ played the song “Kune Nzira Dzamasoja” (There Are Ways of the Soldiers), a track that has become associated with the military’s role in Zimbabwean politics. Energy Mutodi, a Member of Parliament and prominent Zanu PF member, immediately intervened, demanding that the DJ stop playing the song. “Pano hapaitwe zvemasoja” (We don’t do military things here), Mutodi reportedly declared, as he confronted the DJ.

Mutodi, a vocal supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial bid to extend his term to 2030, belongs to a faction within Zanu PF that is aggressively campaigning for the extension. His reaction to the song underscores the sensitivity surrounding the military’s influence in Zimbabwean politics, particularly in light of the 2017 military-assisted transition that brought Mnangagwa to power.

The song “Kune Nzira Dzamasoja” is widely interpreted as a reference to the military’s role in shaping political outcomes, a topic that remains contentious in Zimbabwe. Mutodi’s abrupt intervention suggests an attempt to downplay the military’s involvement in politics, possibly to avoid reigniting public debate about the legitimacy of Mnangagwa’s presidency.

Today at Masvingo polytechnic where Ministers Garwe and Chadzamira were handing over Commonage Stands to civil servants, there was an incident after a DJ played this song in this video “kune nzira dzamasoja”, MP @energymutodi went to the DJ and demanded not to play the song.… pic.twitter.com/BzrsnmBFhZ — Chabata Tafadzwa Lawrence (@chabatatafguy) January 30, 2025

The event itself, which saw Garwe and Chadzamira distributing Commonage Stands to civil servants, has been criticized as a political maneuver aimed at garnering support for Zanu PF ahead of the 2028 elections. Analysts argue that such initiatives, while ostensibly aimed at empowering citizens, are often used as tools for political patronage.

“This is classic Zanu PF strategy,” said political analyst Tendai Moyo. “By distributing land or stands, the ruling party creates a sense of dependency among beneficiaries, who are then expected to reciprocate with political loyalty. It’s a way of consolidating power while masking deeper governance failures.”

The incident at Masvingo Polytechnic comes amid growing resistance to Mnangagwa’s bid to extend his presidency to 2030. Critics argue that such a move would undermine democratic principles and entrench authoritarianism in Zimbabwe. The ruling party’s internal divisions have also become more pronounced, with factions vying for control over the party’s direction and resources.

Mutodi’s reaction to the song highlights the delicate balancing act Zanu PF must perform as it seeks to maintain unity within its ranks while addressing public scepticism about its leadership. The military’s role in politics remains a particularly sensitive issue, given its history of intervening in Zimbabwe’s political affairs.

The altercation at the event has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many Zimbabweans expressing concern over the increasing politicization of public programs. “This is supposed to be about empowering civil servants, not advancing a political agenda,” said one Twitter user. “Why should a song cause such a commotion unless there’s something to hide?”

Civil society groups have also weighed in, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the distribution of land and other resources. “The government must ensure that these programs are free from political manipulation,” said Linda Chikwanda, a human rights activist. “Citizens should not be used as pawns in political games.”

As Zimbabwe approaches the 2028 elections, the ruling party’s internal divisions and its handling of public sentiment will be critical to its political survival. The incident in Masvingo serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges facing Zanu PF, from factional infighting to public scepticism about its leadership.

For now, the controversy over a song at a land handover ceremony has once again brought Zimbabwe’s complex political dynamics into sharp focus. As the debate over Mnangagwa’s 2030 ambitions continues, events like these underscore the delicate balance between governance, politics, and public trust in Zimbabwe.

