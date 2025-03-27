Police on High Alert as Mnangagwa’s Regime Warns Against Planned March 31 Protests

HARARE – The beleaguered Zimbabwean regime has vowed to clamp down on any attempts to mobilise protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the police already deployed to prevent any unrest ahead of the planned March 31 demonstrations.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe issued a strong warning against individuals and groups allegedly inciting public disorder through social media and other platforms. He described the planned protests as “retrogressive” and “subversive,” urging Zimbabweans to reject calls for illegal gatherings.

Kazembe stated that law enforcement agencies had been put on high alert to ensure national security and stability. He reassured the public and international visitors that the government would take decisive action to prevent any disruptions to economic activities and public order.

“The government notes with deep concern the mobilisation efforts by criminally-inclined individuals and groups inciting peace-loving Zimbabweans to engage in unlawful gatherings that interfere with public order. Such acts undermine the prevailing security, peace, and stability,” Kazembe said in a statement.

He warned that authorities would invoke the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act against anyone using digital platforms to incite violence or spread misinformation.

The police have made “adequate deployments” nationwide to ensure normal business operations are not disrupted. The Commissioner-General of Police has been directed to enforce the law “to its fullest” without bias. Citizens were also encouraged to report individuals attempting to incite violence through designated police hotlines.

Kazembe concluded by urging Zimbabweans to abide by the law and focus on national development goals, in line with the government’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The crackdown on dissent comes amid growing political tensions, with opposition groups and activists accusing the government of using heavy-handed tactics to suppress freedom of expression. However, authorities maintain that security measures are necessary to safeguard national peace and economic progress.