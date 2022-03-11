Police Ban Chamisa’s Marondera Rally

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s rally scheduled for Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera Saturday.

The rally was party of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s whirlwind campaign ahead of the upcoming legislative and municipal by elections..

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has since approached the High Court seeking to overturn the ban.

In a letter sent to the party candidate for the town’s urban seat Caston Matewu, signed by the officer commanding Marondera district, police indicated the application was invalid because of insufficient notification time.

The district office claimed it was against provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

CCC had notified police of a “mini car rally” around the stadium.

“In your notification, I have noted that you intend to hold a campaign rally comprising of a mini car rally around Rudhaka Stadium prior to the address. What you are terming a mini car rally is in fact a procession that requires 7 days’ notice to the Regulating Authority according to Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23,” officer commanding police in Marondera district Mthetwa said in a notice the party.

“Given the above reason your notification is invalid as it does not fully comply with the requirements of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23,” the top cop said.

This is the second time Chamisa has been barred from addressing supporters.

Two weeks ago, Chamisa’s rally in Gokwe rally was banned on the eleventh hour despite the High Court having cleared it.

Thousands of his supporters however still braved the police to trail him as he strolled around the farming town.

Chamisa’s rallies have so far been well-attended.

