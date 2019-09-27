Pictures: Storm over leaked minutes of MDC meeting

THE MDC Standing Committee, its highest decision making boady, held a meeting on the 18th of September 2018 from 10:00hrs to 13:45hrs in what was supposed to be one of the most secret meetings, but unfortunately the minutes have leaked.

The minutes expose the top party officials planning to unleash a wave of violence as well as “marching to the seat of power,” a phrase implying removing the government through violence.

According to the minutes, which a source close to the MDC echelons of power confirmed as genuine, the opposition party wants to gather enough numbers at its 20th anniversary celebrations tomorrow to mount flash protests into Harare CBD.

The MDC anniversary celebrations are being held at the Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, just less than 6km from central Harare.

As of to confirm the contents of the meeting, MDC youth leader Obey Sithole was quoted in the Newsday of Thursday saying his party was now resorting to flash protests because their previous attempts to notify authorities led to police banning the protests.

With flash protests, Sithole said, the party groups as if holding celebrations, then catch the State security on surprise by launching instant demonstrations.

In the minutes also, some of which are shared below, the party’s treasurer-general David Coltart is also recorded calling on the party to make their youths “more militant.”

Source: Zimbabwe Voice