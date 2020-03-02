Oppostion Leaders Must Promote Love And Not Incite Violence – Mutsvangwa

Information and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in an interview with the Daily News discouraged people from engaging in violence and said opposition leaders must promote love, the Daily News reports.

Speaking to the Publication, Mutsvangwa said:

Violence doesn’t solve anything, it destroys our country. The only solution is to talk and work together, unity is important for our country’s development. Opposition leaders who are pushing youths to do this must know that the role of leaders is promote love, unity, peace and harmony. It is unfortunate that there are some leaders who are sponsoring youths to engage in violence, which is not good for our country They must respect other people’s property and destroying property is not the solution, it will cause more problems. The mandate of the police is to protect the peoples of this country; they will continue to do their mandate. The opposition must respect the police,

Mutsvangwa was referring to the MDC youths that had running battles with the Police in Chitungwiza on Saturday after the police raided Job Sikhala’s house.

