Opposition Tells Zanu PF Not to Mess Up With the Constitution

Spread the love

OPPOSITION party leader Elizabeth Valerio has criticised the ruling party ZANU PF for pushing for the amendment of the constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his stay in office.

While one faction of the Zanu PF is pushing for the suspension of the 2028 elections to enable President Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, another backing his vice Constantino Chiwenga insists on maintaining the constitutionally stipulated two-term limit.

poster

The ruling party faction has reportedly enlisted some opposition Members of Parliament to undermine the constitution and exploit the current disarray within the opposition to push for the term extension.

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Valerio emphasised that ZANU PF’s internal disputes should not interfere with the country’s constitution.

“The government needs to respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We do not, in any way, want to see a Zimbabwe where the rights of the people are being eroded. In 2028, we expect to go to the polls.

“We expect to have the opportunity to register our candidates and to elect a new president for Zimbabwe. That is our constitutional right, and we are urging those in ZANU PF to keep their factional disputes to themselves. Do not involve the nation, and do not disrespect our constitutional document. It is the right of citizens to choose their leaders,” said Valerio.

Despite Mnangagwa refusing to endorse the extension of his rule, his supporters have been rallying to push for the constitutional amendment.

He, however, has not publicly condemned the actions of this faction within ZANU PF.

Valerio warned that the country should not repeat the mistake of being drawn into ZANU PF’s internal politics.

“It is quite unfortunate that Zimbabwe keeps going down the same path. In 2017, we were presented with an opportunity for a new future. Now, we are hearing this new mantra saying we must keep the president in power because he is doing such a great job. This is why we are launching the Community Wall Initiative. We are covering the entire country because we want to put it on record: no one wants 2030.

“If you speak to the people, there are hundreds gathered here today, and they will tell you clearly that they want something different every time they go to the polls. We are no longer interested in this. As UZA, we will ensure that the voice of the citizens is on record. We will not get involved in this factional fight,” she said. – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...