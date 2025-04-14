Opposition Rift Deepens as Chamisa’s Allies Clash Publicly

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s opposition politics is once again under the spotlight as a bitter and increasingly personal feud between former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) allies, Joana Mamombe and Bridget Nyandoro, threatens to further fracture an already divided movement.

The dispute, which has played out publicly on social media, underscores the deepening divisions within the opposition since the departure of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa earlier this year. Mamombe, a high-profile Member of Parliament and long-time opposition activist, recently called out Nyandoro for what she described as “unfounded and damaging allegations,” urging her to pursue formal legal channels rather than engaging in what she labelled a “public smear campaign.”

The source of the fallout appears to be a mix of political realignment and unresolved personal grievances. Following Chamisa’s dramatic exit from the CCC, the party splintered into rival factions — one remaining loyal to the former leader and including figures like Mamombe, Fadzayi Mahere and Gift Ostallos Siziba, and another coalescing around self-declared interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, with whom Nyandoro is now aligned.

In a post shared online, Mamombe accused Nyandoro of waging a campaign of “relentless personal attacks,” including claims related to disputed land allocations. Mamombe noted that she had supported Nyandoro’s parliamentary bid in 2023, but now finds herself “vilified for political expediency.”

Nyandoro, for her part, has accused Mamombe of abandoning her in a case involving allegations of sexual abuse. In a since-deleted post from August, she challenged Mamombe to testify in court, implying political loyalty may have trumped solidarity and justice.

Screenshots shared by Mamombe appeared to show Nyandoro publicly criticising her under a post by Chamisa, further inflaming tensions between the two. Mamombe defended her position, stating that she advised Nyandoro to pursue the matter legally and seek professional counselling.

“Social media is not the court of law,” Mamombe said. “If there are legitimate claims, they should be brought before the courts, not weaponised on social media.”

Mamombe also made reference to a figure identified only as “Star,” suggesting that Nyandoro’s allegations should be directed at the alleged perpetrator rather than using her as a scapegoat.

Legal commentators have warned that such disputes — when aired online without substantiating evidence — risk opening individuals up to defamation suits and can complicate formal legal proceedings, especially in sensitive cases involving gender-based violence.

“It’s essential that allegations of this nature are dealt with through appropriate legal mechanisms. Trial by social media does more harm than good — both to the victim and to the cause of justice,” said Harare-based legal expert Tendai Chikowore.

The public fallout has raised fresh concerns about the state of Zimbabwe’s fragmented opposition, which remains embroiled in internal battles instead of presenting a united front ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Political analyst Dr Nhamo Mhiripiri said the rift between Mamombe and Nyandoro highlights a troubling trend of personal vendettas overshadowing policy and governance issues within the opposition ranks.

“These public spats erode public confidence. The opposition risks alienating its support base if it continues down this path of infighting and personal attacks,” he noted.

There has been no official comment from CCC leadership on the feud, nor from either faction regarding efforts to reconcile the divided party.

As the crisis within the opposition deepens, observers say the ongoing disunity may strengthen the hand of the ruling ZANU PF party, which has long capitalised on the opposition’s internal weaknesses.

