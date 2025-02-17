‘Nothing amiss about amending Constitution,’ says Mnangagwa’s henchman

Spread the love

THERE is a strong sense of unity, singleness of purpose and comradeship within the Presidium, with the ruling party’s top leadership unanimously supporting President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership up to 2030 to continue with his transformative development programmes.

This follows Zanu PF’s resolution Number 1 at the party’s Annual National People’s Conference held last October in Bulawayo to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office until 2030.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere announced this on Saturday at the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund, Presidential War Veterans Rural Home Scheme, and Presidential War Veterans Borehole Drilling Scheme at Dewedzo High School in Makoni West Constituency.

Dr Muswere, who is also the legislator for Makoni West and Zanu PF Central Committee member, said there was nothing amiss about amending the Constitution as the supreme law has provision allowing for that.

“To those who think there are divisions at the top, listen, there is no noise in the cockpit. There is unity. Do you think there is anyone who loves the President more than those in the Presidium? Those people are united. Our leaders are truly united. There is no disharmony, we are driving the boat towards 2030,” said Dr Muswere, adding that extending President Mnangagwa’s leadership was an opportunity to consolidate the ongoing economic, infrastructural and social transformation programmes, guaranteeing continuity in policies aimed at achieving Vision 2030.

Stability and consistency in leadership, he said, are crucial for realising the country’s long-term goals.

Dr Muswere said the party, from districts to the Central Committee, passed the resolution to amend the Constitution to allow the party leadership to continue beyond 2028.

“There is nothing unconstitutional about amending the constitution. The role of Parliament is multifaceted, encompassing oversight, representation, and legislative responsibilities, which include amending the constitution. Notably, our current Constitution is not the first we have had. We began with the Lancaster House Constitution and in 1999, a new Constitution was proposed, which went to a referendum where the majority voted against it.

“In 2013, under the inclusive Government, we adopted our present Constitution. Parliament’s duty is to enact laws, including delegating legislative authority to other legally and properly constituted institutions. Therefore, it’s untrue to claim that a constitution cannot be amended; after all, the constitution is made for the people,” he said.

Dr Muswere also defended the First Lady’s philanthropic work across the country.

“I would like to address those who criticise the First Lady’s efforts. The truth is, she has done a wonderful job and we remain resolute in our support for her cultural, humanitarian, health and educational initiatives, which contribute to our country’s macro-economic growth. We should continue to support the First Lady. She has visited Makoni South, Headlands, and Makoni Central, and will also be visiting Makoni North to unite and assist us in various programmes. Her initiatives have attracted numerous investors, injecting significant funds, and we appreciate her efforts towards Vision 2030,” he said.

Dr Muswere added that Zanu PF is a robust institution with grassroots support, capable of overcoming opposition even if the constitutional amendment goes to a referendum.

“We have massive grassroots support as Zanu PF, and with the collective resolution we have passed, it is a foregone conclusion – we have already won, regardless of whether we proceed to a referendum or plebiscite. We must dispel the misconception that amending the constitution is unconstitutional. Our Constitution has democratic processes in place for amendments,” he said.

Dr Muswere noted that there were some party members, who participate in the Central Committee’s decision-making, and bypass internal remedies and platforms to discuss party issues in the media.

“When a decision is made, they are part of it. When asked if anyone opposes it, they don’t raise objections. Instead, they want to discuss conference business in newspapers. We must be principled. If given the opportunity to express concerns, we should do so promptly,” he said.

Dr Muswere assured victory, citing Zanu PF’s colossal presence and revolutionary capacity to drive national progress.

He highlighted the President’s revolutionary economic empowerment programme, which recognises veterans’ contributions in line with the national and party constitutions.

The minister also stated that President Mnangagwa’s issuance of title deeds marks the conclusion of the land reform programme.

“No one will seize land from black owners, thanks to the President’s efforts to provide security of tenure and bankable documents.”

Dr Muswere urged journalists not to provide a platform for reckless individuals who issue treasonous, inflammatory, and defamatory statements violating citizens’ rights.

“Let’s respect each other, acknowledging everyone’s rights. We should support democratic discourse and adhere to constitutionalism.” – Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...