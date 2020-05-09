‘Noone is bought by Zanu PF, stop hallucinating’ – Mudzuri

A leader in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party Elias Mudzuri who is strongly aligned to the camp led by the party’s reinstated leader Thokozani Khupe has dismissed allegations of infiltration by the ruling ZANU PF.

His remarks come after Job Sikhala, MDC legislator for Zengeza West and one of the bigwigs in the other faction led by Nelson Chamisa has vowed to ‘deal’ with President Emmerson Mnangagwa for meddling with MDC internal affairs.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Mudzuri said: “Assertions that ZANU PF is involved in the affairs of MDC are mere hallucinations triggered by denialism and refusal to accept responsibility for what we have done wrong. Extraordinary Congress is the only remedy.”

His remarks resonate with those of ZANU PF Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda who dismissed Sikhala’s assertions as child’s play.

Responding to Sikhala’s assertion on Friday, Matemadanda said that President Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU PF party were preoccupied with national issues affecting the general populace hence no time for “sideshows”.

He added that although ZANU PF enjoys having the MDC as its opposition, the ruling party does not wish the MDC dead therefore leaders in the opposition must sober up and address their issues without pointing fingers “at innocent people.”

Riot Act

Meanwhile the beleagured leader Chamisa’s defunct MDC Alliance parliamentary caucus is set to meet in Harare on Monday for a crisis meeting to map the way forward following the shock expulsion of four party legislators by the Speaker of Parliament last Tuesday.

The expelled MPs are Charlton Hwende, party secretary-general and Kuwadzana MP; Prosper Mutseyami, Chikanga/Dangamvura; the party’s national chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo; and Senator Lilian Timveous.

This follows a letter that reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Parliament recalling the four legislators.

However, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka in an interview confirmed that the parliamentary caucus would meet Monday to map the way forward.

“The caucus itself is solid and united behind the people’s President, Nelson Chamisa and I know they (MPs) are meeting Monday to decide on the future of opposition parliamentarians in the National Assembly,” he said.

Tamborinyoka said the party was also in marathon meetings following the expulsion of the MPs with other relevant stakeholders.

“We are engaging everyone, the MPs themselves, and the relevant party organs. I am certain that the MDC Alliance MPs are true party cadres who will not drink from this poisoned Zanu PF chalice.

“I doubt if there is anyone who will join these Zanu PF surrogates,” he said dispelling reports that some MPs are willing to dump the MDC Alliance and join the MDC-T to save their political careers.

Senior MDC Alliance officials have described the expulsions of its MPs as part of a broader plot by State President and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to destabilise the operations of the main opposition party in Zimbabwe.