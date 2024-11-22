Newly Appointed CIO Minister Threatens Rival Zanu PF faction

Spread the love

Zanu-PF Politburo member and Secretary for Security, Lovemore Matuke, has issued a stern warning to party members against misusing social media to undermine the ruling party’s leadership.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Masvingo on Friday, Matuke, who also serves as Minister of State for National Security, emphasized that the party will not tolerate divisive behavior and will take action against members who use social platforms to attack the leadership.

“All party WhatsApp groups should be created with the blessings of the Zanu-PF provincial chairperson,” Matuke said. “We will easily track errant individuals who originate messages that attack the leadership and undermine party unity and cohesion.”

He further stated that while public WhatsApp groups remain unrestricted, party-affiliated groups must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure discipline and unity.

“We will deal with those who abuse Zanu-PF WhatsApp groups using the party constitution,” Matuke added.

Unity and Leadership Support

Matuke urged members to uphold unity and loyalty, reminding them of the party’s current leadership under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“No new sun can rise before another one has set, and currently, our President is ED Mnangagwa,” he said. “These other names we are hearing are the work of disloyal and divisive members with their agendas.”

Call for Loyalty

Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs John Paradza echoed Matuke’s sentiments, stressing the importance of loyalty to President Mnangagwa’s leadership and cautioning against succession discussions that could create divisions.

“All Zanu-PF structures have reaffirmed their support for President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership,” Paradza said.

The party has pledged to introduce measures to curb social media misuse while maintaining discipline and safeguarding its internal cohesion as it navigates key political and governance challenges.

Source – the herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...