Spread the love

HARARE,- OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change self-imposed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has been fired from the party by Welshman Ncube following a hearing.

“Having found Sengezo Tshabangu guilty of all the charges, and having regard to the gravity of the acts of misconduct of which the Committee convicted him, the Committee decided to sentence him to expulsion from the party with immediate effect,” Ncube-led CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure said.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...