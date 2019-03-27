Mwonzora’s team sweeps the deck in Chamisa’s Kuwadzana

OPPOSITION MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora’s faction reportedly swept the deck in Ward congress elections in party leader Nelson Chamisa’s Kuwadzana backyard.

Mwonzora’s slate according to sources is said to have won all positions in the main wing and women’s assembly forcing Chamisa’s supporters in the youth assembly to disrupt proceedings.

“The youth assembly ward elections were disrupted.”

The opposition party’s lower structures are in the throes of what appears to be its most divisive congress since formation amid reports Mwonzora is girding himself to challenge Chamisa for the top post of president.

Mwonzora in October 2014 defeated Chamisa in the hotly contested scrap for the position of secretary general before the latter was elevated to vice president by the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in July 2016.

