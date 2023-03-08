Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance Rejects ZEC’s Final Delimitation Report

The MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora has rejected the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report that will be used for the 2023 general elections, saying it will challenge it by all means.

In a statement dated 08 March 2023, the MDC Alliance said the delimitation report is flawed and is therefore not possible to use to conduct credible elections. Part of the statement reads:

The MDC and all its Alliance partners on the 6th of March 2023 met at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House to reaffirm election preparedness and foster unity across the broader progressive democratic forces, as the country readies for harmonized elections to be held in the later part of the year.

The meeting totally rejected the ZEC final delimitation report because of its glaring fundamental flaws and resolved to challenge it by all means.

No credible election can ever be conducted under such grossly disenfranchising circumstances as demonstrated in the final delimitation report.

Despite naysayers, the MDC Alliance remains the most formidable, intact and focused alternative to the people’s hope of a truly democratic and all-inclusive leadership.

On 20 February 2023, President Emmerson Mnangagwa gazetted the names and boundaries of the wards, the House of Assembly, and Senatorial constituencies that will be used in the forthcoming and any subsequent general election.

ZEC handed over the Delimitation Report to Mnangagwa on 17 February before it was gazetted on 20 February.

