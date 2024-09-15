Mwonzora Slams Zanu-PF for Failing to Address Zimbabwe’s Crisis

Spread the love

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has launched a scathing critique of the ruling Zanu-PF party, accusing it of prioritizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s extended tenure over addressing the pressing issues faced by Zimbabweans.

Mwonzora made the remarks during the MDC’s 25th-anniversary commemoration, where he highlighted the ongoing economic hardships and pervasive corruption under Zanu-PF’s rule.

“Years later, our people still suffer under a cruel and corrupt dictatorship that has enriched a few privileged Zimbabweans and their foreign allies. Meanwhile, the majority of our citizens remain trapped in poverty, misery, and deprivation,” Mwonzora said. He emphasized that many Zimbabweans, especially children, continue to be deprived of basic necessities, citing that over 500,000 children are out of school due to poverty.

Mwonzora also condemned the ruling party’s focus on extending Mnangagwa’s rule and Parliament’s tenure through constitutional amendments, while neglecting to address mass unemployment. He pointed out that many college graduates are now resorting to menial jobs due to the lack of opportunities in Zimbabwe. He further lamented the growing number of Zimbabweans fleeing the country in search of better prospects abroad as the nation grapples with corruption and mismanagement.

“Sadly, while our people are suffering, the ruling party remains obsessed with giving the president and Parliament a third term, looting national resources, and devising methods to steal future elections,” he added.

Mwonzora’s remarks come as the MDC continues to battle internal divisions that have weakened the party since the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in 2018. The MDC, once a formidable opposition force that nearly toppled Zanu-PF in the 2008 elections, has since faced factional splits, limiting its effectiveness.

Despite these challenges, Mwonzora expressed optimism about the MDC’s future. “The party has gone through significant shocks, including externally induced splits, but it stands firm in its values. It continues to lead the fight against unfair delimitation and the push for a third presidential term,” he said.

He reaffirmed the MDC’s commitment to advocating for political, social, and economic reforms in Zimbabwe, insisting that the party remains a key player in the struggle for a better future for the country.

Source: NewZimbabwe

