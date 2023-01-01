Mwonzora says he is ready to clean-up Zanu PF mess

OPPOSITION MDC leader, Douglas Mwonzora, has claimed that his party is the only one that will deliver Zimbabwe from the current economic crisis.

Mwonzora said this in his New Year’s message, further promising ‘suffering Zimbabweans’ that he will do everything in their best interests.

“It is clear that government has dismally failed to establish policies which attract meaningful investment while ensuring the equitable distribution of national income. The rich are becoming richer and the poor poorer,” said the politician.

“This growing inequality is a recipe for resentment and restlessness, with potentially disastrous consequences. Zimbabwe therefore needs a sensitive, responsive and responsible government in 2023.

“The MDC is the only party which can provide that government and steer the nation onto a path of social democracy, sustainable peace and prosperity through a developmental trajectory that embraces all.

“The People’s party will do everything in the best interests of the masses, especially the poor and downtrodden. We pray for patience, peace, tolerance and fortitude as we work towards the establishment of a truly People’s Government. Victory is Certain!” he said.

Mwonzora was recently elected uncontested to represent the MDC at next year’s polls.

However, his party fired blanks in the 2021 March by-elections, signaling another low in the history of the opposition.

Mwonzora will stand against rival Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who are the main opponents. – Newzim

