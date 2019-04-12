Mwonzora, Mudzuri Continue To Fire Blanks

THE opposition Movement for Democratic Change’s (MDC) much anticipated fifth congress slated for this May will likely claim the scalp of embattled Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and vice President Elias Mudzuri who continue to fire blanks in the ongoing nomination process.

Out of five provinces so far; United States of America (USA) MDC chapter, Matebeleland South, Matebeleland North, Midlands and Mashonaland West have all relegated Mudzuri and Mwonzora to card carrying members with the latter only receiving a reprieve in Matebeleland South to retain his current position.

Incumbent President, Nelson Chamisa and former Bulawayo Senator David Coltart continue to cruise without challenge for the positions of President and Treasurer General respectively.

Mwonzora’s current position is under a serious threat from human rights lawyer Daniel Fortune Molokele as well as party deputy treasurer Charlton Hwende who have also received a green light to contest the party’s influential post.

Reliable source within the party said Mwonzora had been picked in all the four provinces at one point as Vice President but no one seconded him with Mudzuri’s name reportedly not being even mentioned in the whole nomination processes in all these provinces.

“Yes, Mwonzora was picked for the Vice President post in two provinces so far but no one seconded that. As for Mudzuri, his name is not even mentioned to be considered for nomination,” the source said.

When reached for comment party organizing secretary Amos Chibaya who is in charge with congress nomination processes, said the process has been largely above board and that no individual has an influence on the duo’s unfolding fate.

“I have no influence on the voting processes. The structures are expressing themselves by nominating the leadership they have confidence with. If people say they want so and so, whom am I to say no,” Chibaya said.

The party is in Mashonaland East province today where nominations are currently underway.

Mudzuri and Mwonzora fell out of favor from the party membership after they opposed the elevation of Chamisa to the party presidency soon after the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai last year.

Mwonzora in an interview a couple of weeks ago charged that the party should have gone to an extraordinary congress as provided by the party constitution to elect a new leadership when Tsvangirai died, a move that would have set alight flames in the labor movement.

