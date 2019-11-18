‘Mwonzora assisted Chiwenga to do the November coup’

Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora offered legal advice to Vice President Rt General Constantino Chiwenga during the November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

This was revealed by the motor-mouthed National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire on Monday.

Said Mawarire, “Paul Mangwana and Mwonzora were invited to KGVI to look at ways, within the context of the constitution, to legitimise the coup and for two days both Mangwana and Mwonzora moved around in convoys guarded by the army.”

Mawarire said he want not sure whether MDC had sanctioned Mwonzora to render the services.



“I don’t know but the fact of the matter is that Sen Mwonzora worked with his buddy Munyaradzi Mangwana, from KGVI, to look for ‘constitutional’ ways of legitimizing the coup. Ever wondered why Chiwenga was happy to be photographed waving the constitution during coup meetings?”

Another human rights lawyer who offered services to the military during the coup was South African based Gabriel Shumba.

The hagiography Two weeks in November by Douglas Rogers details how Shumba worked with dreaded spies and Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa to sanitise the coup.