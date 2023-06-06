Mutambara urges Chamisa to structure his party

Former Zimbabwean deputy prime minister and academic, Professor Arthur Mutambara, says Nelson Chamisa must empower his party leadership and give them official positions so that they effectively execute their duties.

Chamisa leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which was formed in January 2022.

The youthful leader has been criticised among other things for failing to appoint substantive leaders.

So far, it is only Chamisa and his spokespersons Fadzayi Mahere and her deputy Ostallos Siziba who have official party positions.

Speaking to CITE in an interview, Prof Mutambara urged Chamisa to correct the anomaly.

“They must empower their leadership and the leadership have official positions so that they are effective and they must have a physical presence throughout the country so that they are officially recognised and so that they can mobilise better,” said Mutambara.

Prof Mutambara also advised Chamisa to work hard in lobbying for the release of Job Sikhala and other opposition activists.

The Zengeza West Member of Parliament has been in remand prison since June last year.

CCC must also work harder in crafting the solutions to challenges affecting the country, articulating their national vision, brand and economic strategy.

“I know they are doing all those things but they can be improved and maybe they can mobilise more to make sure that there is unity in the opposition because when we are fragmented it is easier to rig elections,” said Prof Mutambara.

Despite all these issues, Prof Mutambara said the opposition party was doing well and needs support and solidarity from all fair-minded Zimbabweans.

The party is yet to announce its list of candidates for the 23 August elections after it ditched the traditional primary elections instead subjecting its aspiring candidates to a four-stage rigorous vetting process.

Source – cite.org.zw

