Mugwadi’s ‘mischief’ divides Zanu-PF

Sources say while Mugwadi has Chinamasa’s backing acting on behalf of Mnangagwa, senior officials loyal to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga are opposed to the approach of attacking Ramaphosa and SA. The Chiwenga faction says its bad Mugabeist politics that must stop forthwith.

The News Hawks claim that Mugwadi is acting under the direction of party hawks like Patrick Chinamasa. Chinamasa, who has been acting party spokesperson for a long time in the absence of Simon Khaya Moyo, and his “young turks”, including Mugwadi, are attacking their opponents in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name.

The News Hawks reported that reckless utterances by Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi against SA President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, as well as on other issues, have divided senior Zanu PF officials.

Sources say ex-Zapu officials like Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, Simon Khaya Moyo and even Obert Mpofu are opposed to Mugwadi’s approach.

“Zapu guys don’t like it, but they know that he has been sent. Chinamasa is behind it, they claim the President supports them,” a source said.

Moyo yesterday said Mugwadi’s utterances on the ANC’s visit to Zimbabwe last September do not reflect the party’s position.

Moyo said Zanu PF and ANC enjoy fraternal relations, hence Mugwadi will be subjected to disciplinary proceedings.

When Chinamasa and Mugwadi fiercely attacked Ramaphosa and the ANC last year, bringing up all sorts of things, including Jacob Zuma’s Inkandla Scandal and the Marikana killings, in which the SA President was implicated but later cleared, Mpofu came out to clean up the mess.

Exiled former Zimbabwean information minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo weighed into the matter.

Said Moyo, “ZanuPF has confirmed what has been obvious in these streets ab initio: it’s director of information is actually UNINFORMED, UNPATRIOTIC & suffers from COMPOUND MISCHIEF. That this report is not attributed to Patrick Chinamasa but to SK Moyo, implicates Chinamasa in the mischief!”