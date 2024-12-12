Mugabe’s long-time Chaplain calls for dialogue, mediation skills among young politicians

Spread the love

Father Fidelis Mukonori, who was Robert Mugabe’s long-time confidante, has stressed the importance of mediation, negotiation, and dialogue as crucial skills for young people involved in politics. He made these remarks during the launch of the Youth Council for Peace and Development at a local hotel in Bulawayo on December 11, 2024.

The event was hosted by the 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation and brought together youth representatives from 11 political parties, including ZANU-PF, MDC Alliance, CCC, DOP, NCA, Free Zim, UANC, NPC, ZIPP, UZA, and ZCPD. The launch marked a significant step in promoting peace-building and dialogue among Zimbabwe’s young political leaders.

In his address, Father Mukonori emphasized that developing these skills is essential for fostering long-term peace and preventing conflict in Zimbabwe. He said, “Young people must develop the skills of mediation, negotiation, and dialogue, understanding their role in building sustainable peace. It is vital that you actively participate in local and national peace-building initiatives.”

He highlighted that such skills are necessary for creating an environment of peace and ensuring the absence of conflict within the country. Father Mukonori urged young people to use their platforms to promote peaceful resolutions to challenges and contribute positively to Zimbabwe’s development.

The launch was also attended by former National Peace and Reconciliation Commissioner, Dr. Tinashe Rukuni, Zimbabwe’s Attorney General, Mrs. Virginia Mabiza (represented by Executive Secretary Mr. Johane Gandiwa), and Father Mukonori, who is also a member of the Zimbabwe National Elders Forum Board.

This initiative, which seeks to bring together youth from various political backgrounds, aims to promote dialogue, encourage peaceful resolutions to challenges, and contribute to Zimbabwe’s overall development. It marks a pivotal moment in the country’s ongoing efforts to unite its citizens across political divides for the greater good.

The Youth Council for Peace and Development will provide young leaders with a platform to address key issues such as social justice, economic development, and national unity. By encouraging collaboration among youth leaders, the initiative aims to lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for Zimbabwe.

With this groundbreaking initiative, Zimbabwe is taking a significant step toward an inclusive and peaceful future, placing its youth at the forefront of the nation’s development and conflict resolution efforts.

Source – the chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...