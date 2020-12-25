Mudzuri says MDC-T is broke

MDC-T presidential aspirant Elias Mudzuri said the party is not ready to hold its Supreme Court-ordered extraordinary congress (EOC) slatted for Sunday at the HICC.

In a circular to delegates, Mudzuri said the party had no money to hold the EOC after some party officials misappropriated US$60 000 which was advanced to the party by government under the Political Parties Finance Act

Mudzuri further said there are confusing messages about the venue for the EOC and also the party’s failure to finalise the voters’ roll. He said:

As things stand, there is no money for congress as the US$60 000 meant for the party was fraudulently moved from the party’s account without the express approval of the treasurer and the standing committee. The voters roll had not been finalised up to 17:30hours today (yesterday).

Meanwhile, MDC-T deputy chairperson Morgen Komichi confirmed that Government gave permission for the party to hold the EOC at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende claimed that the ruling ZANU PF party booked the MDC-T at the HICC “to ensure that their project of running an opposition party in Zimbabwe succeeds”.