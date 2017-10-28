MP aspirant Mahere arrested over football tournament

POLITICAL activist and Harare lawyer Advocate Fadzayi Mahere was arrested as she attended a sports tournament she had reportedly organised.

Mahere has indicated she will contest next year’s elections as an independent candidate in the Mt Pleasant parliamentary constituency.

Witnesses a police vehicle was driven onto football pitch at Groombridge Primary School to stop an ongoing game before Mahere was picked. It was not immediately clear what she was being charged with.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba told the media that she was out of Harare and, therefore, unware of the incident.

Her deputy, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi was similarly unhelpful, only saying; “I am at home today. This is a weekend. I am off-duty.”

Meanwhile, the #Tajamuka/Sesjikile anti-government campaign group has demanded Mahere’s release.

“Whatever the charge that police will manufacture, sport particularly soccer is not a criminal offence,” the group said in a statement.

“Having young people gathering to entertain themselves is not something that can attract oppressive provisions of the draconian Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

“People are entitled to freedom of assembly and this harassment by police is an expression of brutality on citizens. She must be released now!” – NewZim