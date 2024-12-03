Moses Chunga says supporting Zanu-PF is not a sin

Spread the love

Former Dynamos footballer Moses “Bambo” Chunga has firmly dismissed criticism surrounding his decision to accept a car gift from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a figure with close ties to the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Chunga, who recently returned from Belgium, was collecting his brand-new Toyota Fortuner from Chivayo at Faramatsi Motors when he addressed the media, scoffing at the claims that he should feel guilty about the gesture.

“There were rumours that Bambo was refusing to accept the car and some chatter about ZANU-PF. I don’t think supporting ZANU-PF is a sin… I appreciate [the gift] and I love my country,” Chunga said, shrugging off the controversy.

His remarks come after the football legend, along with renowned musicians such as Leonard Karigoka Zhakata and Mai Charamba, faced accusations of hypocrisy for accepting vehicles from someone with a questionable reputation.

Wicknell Chivayo, whose wealth and business dealings remain somewhat mysterious, announced on Friday that he would be gifting cars to Chunga and veteran ZBC presenter Charles “CNN” Mabika as a token of appreciation for their contributions to football and their widespread influence on millions of Zimbabweans.

Chivayo, a controversial figure known for his ties to the ZANU-PF party, also gifted cars to Charamba, Zhakata, and gospel singer Mechanic Manyeruke the previous week. He praised Chunga’s immense contributions to Zimbabwean football in a social media post, writing:

His brilliance on the pitch brought GLAMOUR and STYLE to Dynamos Football Club, the “GLAMOUR BOYS.” As a young boy, watching him play was nothing short of mesmerizing.

His CREATIVITY, VISION, and TECHNICAL SKILL were in a league of their own. Chunga didn’t just play football, he REDEFINED it and his legacy is worth an appropriate recognition.

Chunga’s acceptance of the gift has sparked debate, with some questioning whether public figures should accept gifts from individuals with controversial affiliations. However, Chunga remains undeterred, defending his decision as one of appreciation for the gesture rather than political support.

The controversy surrounding these gifts highlights the ongoing tensions between Zimbabwean public figures and the complex political and social dynamics within the country. Despite the critics, Chunga’s legacy in Zimbabwean football remains solid, and he continues to enjoy admiration from his fans.

Source – pindula

