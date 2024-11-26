‘Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 A Complete Impossibility’ – Mwonzora

Spread the love

HARARE – Growing scepticism surrounds President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 initiative as supporters push an increasingly controversial agenda to extend his tenure beyond the constitutional limit of two terms, set to end in 2028.

Critics argue that the proposal undermines democratic principles, and prominent voices, including lawyer Douglas Mwonzora, have dismissed the possibility of amending the constitution to accommodate the move.

Mwonzora, a former leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which suffered a resounding defeat in the 2023 general elections, described the campaign as a “mission impossible.” Speaking in Harare, he criticised the effort, warning of potential legal and political backlash.

Constitutional Challenges

Under Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, a president can serve only two five-year terms. Mnangagwa, who assumed office in 2017 following a military-assisted transition and was re-elected in 2023, is expected to leave office after his current term ends in 2028.

Supporters of the extension argue that Mnangagwa’s continued leadership is essential for realising Vision 2030, an ambitious plan to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy within the next six years. However, critics see the campaign as an attempt to entrench power and erode constitutional safeguards.

Opposition Voices

Mwonzora, who once wielded influence as an opposition figure before the MDC’s decline, dismissed the legitimacy of extending Mnangagwa’s rule. “The constitution is clear, and any attempt to amend it solely for political gain will face strong resistance,” he said.

His remarks echo growing concerns within civil society and opposition groups, who argue that the push for an extended presidency undermines democratic governance and distracts from addressing Zimbabwe’s pressing economic challenges.

Public Sentiment and Governance

While Mnangagwa’s administration has prioritised infrastructure development and economic reforms, critics argue that the Vision 2030 agenda remains out of reach, hindered by corruption, inefficiency, and economic instability.

Public sentiment toward extending Mnangagwa’s term appears divided. Supporters praise his leadership and the stability they believe he has brought since succeeding Robert Mugabe. However, detractors question whether extending his rule aligns with the national interest.

What Lies Ahead?

As Zimbabwe approaches the halfway mark of Mnangagwa’s second term, debates over constitutional limits and the feasibility of Vision 2030 are likely to intensify. Analysts warn that efforts to amend the constitution could deepen political divisions and erode investor confidence in the country’s governance.

The campaign for an extended presidency faces significant legal and political hurdles, with opponents like Mwonzora vowing to resist any changes that undermine Zimbabwe’s constitutional order. Whether Mnangagwa’s administration will heed these warnings or press forward with its contentious agenda remains to be seen.

