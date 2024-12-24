Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson Urges Mozambique to Clamp Down on Opposition Protests

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has called on the Mozambican government to take decisive action against opposition leader Venancio Mondlane and his supporters for rejecting the results of the October 9 presidential elections.

Charamba’s remarks come amid widespread unrest in Mozambique following the Constitutional Council’s December 23 announcement, which upheld the ruling FRELIMO party’s victory. The court declared FRELIMO candidate Daniel Chapo the winner with 65% of the vote, though this figure was lower than the 70% initially reported by the electoral commission in October.

Opposition groups, led by Mondlane, who secured approximately 24% of the vote, have rejected the results, alleging widespread vote rigging. Protests erupted across Mozambique, with civil society group Plataforma Decide reporting at least 130 fatalities in clashes between demonstrators and police.

Charamba took to social media platform X to express his stance, posting a fiery message urging Mozambique’s government to suppress dissent.

“HE CAN’T BURN DOWN A WHOLE NATION IN THE NAME OF SOME MEASLY 24% SUPPORT, SURELY!!!!!!!! The Mozambican Govt must show its firm hand, now that the courts have spoken!!!!!!” wrote Charamba.

The protests, which have been described as the largest against FRELIMO in Mozambique’s history, follow criticism from Western observers who have labelled the elections neither free nor fair. Allegations of electoral fraud against FRELIMO are not new, as the party has faced similar accusations since the country’s first multiparty elections in 1994.

Adding to the controversy, the Constitutional Council’s ruling gave FRELIMO fewer parliamentary seats than initially announced, without providing a detailed explanation for the revisions. This has further fuelled opposition claims of irregularities.

Mondlane’s camp has steadfastly rejected the results, maintaining that the elections were marred by malpractice. Meanwhile, calls for accountability and fair governance in Mozambique continue to grow as the country grapples with post-election unrest.

Charamba’s comments highlight Zimbabwe’s close ties to the FRELIMO-led Mozambican government, but critics argue his statements reflect a disregard for democratic principles in the region. As protests rage on, the Mozambican government faces mounting pressure to address the crisis and ensure political stability.

Meanwhile, South Africa is calling for “urgent dialogue” in Mozambique as violence escalates after a court confirmed the ruling FRELIMO party as the winner of the disputed October election.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council validated Daniel Chapo as the winner of the election with 65.17% of the vote. Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, says South Africa is concerned by the “violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement”. SA has offered to facilitate dialogue.

