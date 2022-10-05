Mnangagwa’s govt approves Electoral amendment Bill

HARARE – In a post- Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the amendment seeks to among other things incorporate the 30 percent women quota and youth quota.

“Cabinet received and approved the Electoral Amendment Bill 2022 as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi. The nation is being informed that the Bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] to provide for, among others: the timeframe within which National Assembly and local authority candidates can withdraw from contesting in an election,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added: “It also seeks to incorporate the 30 percent women quota as well as the youth quota and amendment of the definition of proof of identity. In terms of the constitution of Zimbabwe, one has to be a citizen in order to qualify as a voter. Accordingly, only a valid passport or National Identity Card will be required as proof of identity.”

She said once the Electoral Amendment Bill; 2022 is enacted into law, it will assist in ensuring that only citizens are able to vote in an election; that proper candidates are allowed to contest in an election; provide clarity on when and how a candidate can withdraw their candidature in an election, to afford Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) sufficient time to make changes to the design of the ballot; and advising the electorate of any changes to the candidature in an election.

