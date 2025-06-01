Mnangagwa wife’s UK trip descends into chaos

Spread the love

Organisers of the First Ladies African Impact & Resilience (Flair) Summit, scheduled to take place in London from June 16 to 18, are facing growing pressure to reconsider the participation of Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, following protests by exiled Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom.

Mnangagwa, who also serves as a Zanu-PF politburo member, is listed as one of the keynote speakers and patron-elect of the summit. However, her inclusion has sparked outrage among Zimbabwean diaspora communities in the UK, many of whom say they fled Zimbabwe due to oppressive policies under the ruling party.

Diaspora activists have been actively lobbying the summit organisers to withdraw Mnangagwa’s invitation. The controversy has already prompted a high-profile British parliamentarian, Brent East MP Dawn Butler, to pull out of the summit after her office received complaints from Zimbabwean constituents.

Butler’s office stated that she had been unaware of her name appearing on the list of speakers and had not received any official invitation or agreed to participate, despite the summit’s official website listing her as a key speaker.

Sources close to the summit organisers confirmed that an emergency meeting is scheduled for Monday to deliberate whether Mnangagwa should remain part of the event or be persuaded to withdraw.

“An emergency crisis meeting will be held on Monday to decide on whether the Zimbabwean first lady should remain part of the meeting following widespread concerns,” said an informed insider.

Attempts to reach Flair co-founder Yvonne Thompson for comment were unsuccessful, but insiders told The Standard that the protests from Zimbabweans in the diaspora have complicated the event’s planning.

Critics argue that Mnangagwa’s presence is incompatible with the summit’s stated goals due to Zimbabwe’s poor human rights record and ongoing political repression under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, of which the First Lady is a senior member.

Political opponents accuse the government of corruption, misgovernance, and systemic abuses, making the First Lady’s participation deeply controversial. Some Zimbabwean activists expressed disappointment, describing Mnangagwa’s role at the summit as “masquerading as patron-elect,” a title they say contradicts the reality of her husband’s regime.

According to the Flair Summit’s official website, Auxillia Mnangagwa was appointed patron-elect, though details of when or by whom remain unclear. In a statement on the site, she said:

“As patron elect, I am committed to supporting the goals of the Flair Summit strategy. Africa, in particular, holds immense potential. By investing in the empowerment of women, we are unlocking a significant part of this potential. Women are the backbone of our communities; their empowerment leads to stronger, more resilient societies. When women thrive, everyone benefits including families, communities, and nations.”

The Flair Summit aims to gather first ladies from across Africa to celebrate women leaders who exemplify compassion, integrity, and courage – values critics say are not reflected in Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

Formed by diaspora women leaders, the forum seeks to collaborate with women back home for societal well-being. However, the controversy surrounding Mnangagwa’s attendance threatens to overshadow the summit’s objectives and raise difficult questions about politics and representation on the international stage.

