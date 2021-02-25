‘Mnangagwa to restore sanity,’ says Mliswa

Mashonaland West provincial affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka yesterday said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is determined to restore sanity and bring land barons to the book.

She was addressing various stakeholders at Cooksey hall in Chinhoyi on illegal settlements.

“President Mnangagwa has said there are no sacred cows in the exercise. Let it be known to the party leadership in particular, that His Excellency is appalled by party members links to this scourge and he wants all the bad apples that use the party to be flushed out”, she said.

She added that “Rest assured that painful as it will be carried out, we will restore back sanity and set better standards of the 21st century that dovetail with vision 2030 and as Mashonaland west province we have to hit the ground sprinting”.

Mnangagwa is livid over the chaos created by high-ranking government officials and Zanu PF aligned land barons for illegal allocation of land in urban areas, particularly on wetlands.