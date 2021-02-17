Mnangagwa speaks of resounding MDC defeat in 2023 election

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told the Zanu-PF politburo to defeat the opposition MDC through “a resounding victory” in the 2023 general election.

He was speaking during the first Politburo meeting of the year held at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday afternoon.

He said his party must “reclaim dominance in all of the country’s provinces, including urban areas”.

Donning regalia emblazoned with his portraits, Mnangagwa said the MDC has fared dismally in running councils.

“It has become obvious that the opposition-led councils have failed to deliver…We must vote them out.”

He said instilling “political consciousness” among citizens is key.

Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF, as well as the government in the second republic, is hinged on sustainability and the interests of Zimbabweans.