Mnangagwa is the intellectual behind Zanu PF ideological, says Mutsvangwa

Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has publicly declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the intellectual and ideological leader of the ruling party, emphasizing his quick absorption of new ideas and his practical approach to implementing them. Mutsvangwa made these remarks in a recent podcast hosted by economic analysts Tinashe Murapata and Rufaro Zengeni, where he also dismissed claims that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the strategic thinker or military leader of the organization.

According to Mutsvangwa, President Mnangagwa’s ability to swiftly grasp new concepts and translate them into actionable policies sets him apart as the ideological guide of Zanu-PF. He described Mnangagwa as an “intelligent” leader who drives the party’s ideational activities, contrasting his leadership style with that of Vice President Chiwenga, who is often associated with the military wing of the party.

Mutsvangwa scoffed at the idea of comparing Chiwenga to the late Josiah Magama Tongogara, the revered military commander of the Zimbabwe Liberation Army (ZANLA) during the liberation struggle. He stressed that there is no comparison between the two, highlighting the difference in their natural endowments and capacities. While Tongogara was lauded for his strategic thinking and military acumen, Mutsvangwa argued that Chiwenga does not possess the same qualities, particularly in the realm of ideation and strategy within Zanu-PF.

The comments come as a surprise to many, as Mnangagwa is not typically regarded as the intellectual and ideological leader of the party. Instead, he is often perceived as a pragmatic securocrat and enforcer, who rules with a firm hand. Critics have long referred to him as a “brawn and no brains” leader, focusing on his background as a military leader and security chief rather than his intellectual contributions.

In the context of Zanu-PF’s history, intellectuals and strategists have always played a crucial role in shaping the party’s narrative and policy direction. For years, the late former president Robert Mugabe, who passed away in 2019, was seen as the intellectual and ideological cornerstone of the party. Under his leadership, Mugabe was revered for his ability to craft policies and narratives that resonated both domestically and internationally.

Mutsvangwa’s assertion, however, signals a shift in how President Mnangagwa is viewed within the party, positioning him as not only a political enforcer but also as the ideological driving force of Zanu-PF’s future.

Source – By24 News

