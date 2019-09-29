Mnangagwa invited to visit Israel

Isreali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yisrael Katz, said he invited President Emmerson Mnangagwa to visit Israel.

Katz revealed that his meeting with President Mnangagwa was the first in 20 years for high-ranking officials from the two governments to meet one-on-one. Writing on Twitter, Katz said:

During my first visit to the United Nations General Assembly, I met and shook hands with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and invited him to visit Israel. This was the first high-level meeting between Israeli and Zimbabwean officials for over 20 years. A sign of a new chapter in our relations.

This may be a shift in Zimbabwe’s foreign policy as the country has over the years steadfastly supported Israel’s mortal adversary, Palestine.