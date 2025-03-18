Mnangagwa Heading to Belarus Amid Planned Nationwide Protests at Home

Spread the love

HARARE,– Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to visit Belarus as part of a series of high-profile diplomatic engagements, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov has confirmed.

Militant War Veteran Blessed Geza has announced a nationwide street protest on 31st March

The trip to Belarus comes at a critical time when Mnangagwa is facing mounting pressure at home due to internal divisions within the ruling Zanu PF party, growing discontent over his leadership, and speculation surrounding his bid for a third term in office.

Speaking on Belarus One, Ryzhenkov highlighted that Belarus is expanding its international partnerships, with upcoming visits from leaders of several foreign states, including Pakistan, Oman, Guinea-Bissau, and Vietnam. Mnangagwa’s trip is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe-Belarus ties, particularly in trade, agriculture, and industrial development.

However, his departure from Zimbabwe coincides with deepening factionalism within Zanu PF, as rival camps battle for control of the party amid concerns over his succession. Reports suggest that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa’s 2017 rise to power, is growing increasingly impatient with his long-time ally’s refusal to groom a successor. Meanwhile, other party heavyweights, including Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and Senate President Mabel Chinomona, have been linked to internal power struggles, further complicating the political landscape.

Mnangagwa’s visit to Belarus is widely seen as an attempt to bolster economic and diplomatic ties with Eastern European allies as he grapples with waning domestic support. His government has previously secured deals with Belarusian firms for the supply of agricultural machinery, mining equipment, and fire trucks, with hopes of further expanding cooperation. Analysts believe his discussions in Minsk will focus on trade agreements, investment opportunities, and possibly military cooperation, given Belarus’ expertise in defence technology.

Back home, tensions continue to rise over Zimbabwe’s economic crisis, rising inflation, and worsening living conditions. There are also growing fears of potential nationwide protests amid allegations of state corruption and economic mismanagement. Mnangagwa’s administration has faced criticism for failing to address the country’s pressing issues, with some within Zanu PF questioning whether he remains the best candidate to lead the party into the next election.

His expected visit to Belarus follows Zimbabwe’s increasing diplomatic shift towards non-Western allies, as Harare continues to seek economic partnerships outside traditional Western financial institutions. However, with internal discord threatening to destabilise his grip on power, Mnangagwa’s foreign engagements may not be enough to shield him from the political storm brewing at home.

Militant war veteran leader Blessed “Bombshell” Geza has resurfaced on X (Twitter) following his recent scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of failing the nation through nepotism, corruption, and incompetence. Geza had gone silent after he and other war veteran leaders launched fierce criticism against Mnangagwa, but his return, clad in military attire, signals potential political turbulence ahead.

Police have announced a manhunt for Geza, charging him with four criminal offences, including insulting the President and inciting public violence. His inflammatory remarks have heightened political tensions within Zanu PF, particularly in the ongoing succession battle. The controversy has also led to the arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, raising concerns about press freedom amid escalating factional conflicts.

Geza and his fellow war veterans have thrown their support behind Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is locked in a power struggle with Mnangagwa. The President, whose second term is set to end in 2028, is rumoured to be seeking an extension to 2030 through constitutional amendments, although he has publicly denied such intentions. The succession battle has reignited fears of renewed political instability in Zimbabwe, with internal divisions within Zanu PF threatening to spiral into broader unrest.

As tensions mount, Mnangagwa faces yet another test of political endurance, with his ability to maintain control over the party and the country hanging in the balance.

