Mnangagwa has changed nothing, Mujuru tells US

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru has accused the Zanu PF government of being reluctant to implement electoral reforms to ensure credible elections this year.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mujuru, who is the presidential candidate for the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC), told the visiting United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speeches on free and fair elections were mere rhetoric and not translating into any changes on the ground.

“The PRC leader highlighted to the visitors that there is no indication of the military regime’s willingness to implement the critical reforms notwithstanding ED’s (Mnangagawa) grandstanding on foreign soils to the effect of wanting to facilitate the holding of free and fair elections,” Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro said.

Mujuru said the opposition was worried about the heavy involvement of former military personnel in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) secretariat.

“Zimbabweans should also take note that the issue of Zec took centre stage, regarding its independence and politics of exclusion and collusion, when it comes to the need of engaging all political parties in the country on matters of political processes; and more worrying is when Zec critical manpower would be seen in the company of Zanu PF in countries like Russia in very much unclear circumstances,” she said.

Zec chairperson, Priscila Chigumba recently said the former military personnel constituted 15% of the electoral body’s secretariat, as opposition demands they be flushed out.

Mujuru also took the issue of Chigumba’s recent visit to Russia in the company of Zanu PF politburo member, Christopher Mutsvangwa. – News Day