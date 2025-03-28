Mnangagwa Condemns ‘Treasonous’ Plot to Oust Him as Zanu PF Factionalism Intensifies

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has strongly denounced what he described as a “treasonous” plot by a faction within Zanu PF seeking to unseat him, vowing to thwart any attempts to destabilise his rule.

Speaking at a Zanu PF central committee meeting in Harare on Thursday, Mnangagwa lashed out at party members he accused of being “chameleon-like” and collaborating with external forces to undermine the party’s revolutionary legacy.

“It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our party showing their chameleon-like characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage. Down with them!” Mnangagwa declared.

He further warned: “Their actions are an affront to the party’s principles and grossly taint our country’s image as well as the gains of our liberation struggle. These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate.”

War Veterans Challenge Mnangagwa’s Leadership

The pushback against Mnangagwa’s leadership has been led by a faction of war veterans who accuse the 82-year-old leader of mismanagement and surrounding himself with corrupt individuals benefiting from state-awarded contracts.

Among the most vocal critics are Blessed Geza and Andreas Mathibela, who have reportedly fled the country to avoid sedition charges. Geza, a known ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has released a series of YouTube videos calling for mass protests on March 31 to force Mnangagwa’s removal.

While it remains unclear whether the protest call will gain traction, the government has responded swiftly, deploying security forces across the country. In a further sign of escalating tensions, Mnangagwa recently retired Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant General Anselem Senyatwe, amid speculation of growing discontent within the military.

Government Responds With Heavy Security Deployment

Mnangagwa, who has been in power since 2017, maintains that he enjoys the full backing of the ruling party and the state security apparatus. He reassured citizens that any disruptions on March 31 would be dealt with firmly.

“People are called upon to go about their business as usual on March 31. Our state security infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge,” he said.

The unfolding developments mark a rare public admission of factional tensions within Zanu PF, raising concerns over the stability of Mnangagwa’s leadership as he seeks to consolidate his grip on power.

