Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet in Victoria Falls

The CEO Africa Roundtable (CEO ART) has invited the country’s two political protagonists, the ruling Zanu-PF and the main opposition MDC party to its seventh summit to be held in Victoria Falls in a fortnight, 263Chat Business has learnt.

The CEO ART is a high level platform for regional chief executives from both private and public sector with focus on fertilization of critical economic and business knowledge across Africa.

However, the body believes a highly polarized political environment prevailing in the country is toxic for business.

“We all know that our challenges are predominantly political. So we are saying this platform provides proponents of convergence for our key political parties to come and face each other and discuss issues. Whether they agree or disagree it’s crucial that they sit at a round table such as this. We wait to see if they heed the call or not,” board chair of CEO ART, Oswell Binha told reporters at a press briefing.

Zimbabwe’s polarized political environment has made it difficult for the country to attract the much needed external capital further plunging the economy into abyss.

A contested presidential election of 2018 and a crackdown on opposition party members and activists by the state have seen the tumultuous political manifestations spill over to the business operating environment.

“We are expecting the major political players who include Dr Nkosana Moyo, J M Busha, Zanu-PF and the MDC president, in addition to civil society and private sector leaders to discuss deeply the socio-political and economic tribulations of Zimbabwe in a pluralistic manner in pursuit of holistic national solutions,” Binha added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa blame each other for not committing to a dialogue.

Recent attempts by former South Africa president, Thabo Mbeki to bring the two to a negotiating table have also been futile.

CEO ART will see over 200 delegates from across the region attending this year’s addition in Victoria Falls to discuss strategies that foster business growth in Africa’s ever dynamic business operating environment.