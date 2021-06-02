Mnangagwa, Chamisa stampede to assist stranded Mpilo Doctors

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has committed $287 million towards the construction of new accommodation for doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after their living quarters were gutted by fire last week.

Last week Wednesday, a brutal fire from an electrical fault gutted the doctors’ residence at Mpilo Central Hospital and 45 health workers were left homeless with property worth over US$500 000 was destroyed.

The doctors had to escape through a single-window as the raging fire consumed their living quarters. This is the second time the doctors’ residences have been gutted by fire in three years.

Posting on his Twitter account Tuesday, Mnangagwa said: “Today my Government has committed $287 million towards new infrastructure at Mpilo Central Hospital, to replace lost facilities in last week’s fire. Doctors and nurses across Zimbabwe deserve the highest quality working conditions and support.”

Speaking at Tuesday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Cabinet wishes to assure the citizenry that the fire outbreak at Mpilo Hospital which gutted the Doctors’ Residence is being investigated, while relief measures are instituted.

“The affected staff have so far been provided with accommodation, clothing, toiletries, and food since the disaster occurred. Birth certificates and identity cards have been issued to all those in hotel accommodation and passports will be issued at the Registry Office.

“The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has pledged $287 million for the construction of single quarters and separate canteens for nurses and doctors as well as married quarters.”

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has also launched a Mpilo Hospital Relief fund to assist the affected doctors.

This was confirmed by the party’s health secretary Henry Madzorera.

“The affected health workers need our collective support. In this regard, we call upon all citizens, charitable organisations, and the business community to donate to our Mpilo Relief Fund which seeks to enable quick recovery for the health workers and help them return to work with minimum disruption,” he said.

“The needs are many but we believe we can make a difference to the survivors if we all contribute: no gift is too big or too small.

“In the interests of transparency and good fund management, we are appealing to all donors to send donations in cash or kind directly to the colleagues who have been trusted by the group to handle their finances.”

Below are their banking details:

Forex donations: Dr. Misheck Ruwende ZB Bank, Branch: J. Moyo, Bulawayo. Account. No. 4307 429107 405

Local Currency: Dr. Moreblessing A Ganjiri NMB Bank, Branch: Msasa, Harare. Account. No. 0000270503179

Ecocash Donations: Moreblessing A Ganjiri. Ecocash No. 0778161194

World Remit: Moreblessing A Ganjiri. – Newzim