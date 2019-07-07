Mnangagwa, Chamisa “fight” for Trump’s attention

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political rival, Nelson Chamisa appeared to be fighting for the attention of United States of America on its independence day after posting separate congratulatory messages to the Donald Trump administration.

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The United States of America celebrated its 243rd Independence today.

Posting on Twitter, Mnangagwa spoke of his hopes for close ties with the western giant.

“On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I want to wish Happy Independence Day to @realDonaldTrump and all the people of the United States of America. We look forward to continuing to broaden and deepen the relationship with @usembassyharare and between our two peoples,” Mnangagwa posted first Thursday morning.

Not to be outdone, Chamisa said the American people had stood by the people of Zimbabwe in their struggles.

“July 4 has become synonymous with the ideas of independence & freedom, great aspirations & virtues that are universally recognised. We cherish our friendship with the American people who have stood with us in our struggles. Happy Independence Day America,” Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa’s government has been making frantic efforts to re-engage with the US government as part of its ‘Zimbabwe is Open For Business’ mantra.

However, a series of “unfortunate” events including August 1 shootings and January 14 bloody national shutdown seemed to have dented chances of improved ties, with Washington now insisting on political reforms before any meaningful support.

On the other hand, the MDC party, widely believed to be a darling of the West, especially America is hopeful the Donald Trump administration maintains its position until genuine reforms including electoral changes are effected in Zimbabwe.

Last year, Chamisa visited Washington in the company of his now vice President Tendai Biti, Treasurer General David Coltart and civil society leaders where they heightened their campaign for America to stop any support to the country until there is genuine political reforms.

The two political antagonists have failed to find common ground in solving the country’s political and economic crisis that is currently devouring Zimbabwe with Chamisa snubbing a dialogue process initiated by Mnangagwa demanding an impartial mediator among other conditions.

Last week Mnangagwa was reported as challenging the US’s approach to the relations with with Zimbabwe saying the counytry’s people need to work hard for their own good, rather than pin hopes on Western aid and programmes which come with stringent conditions.

Addressing hundreds of people who gathered at Showgrounds Business Centre in Domboshawa after a cleanup campaign this Friday morning, President Mnangagwa said even the US$60 billion availed by America at the recent US-Africa summit in Mozambique had strings attached, hence the need for the country to produce its own food and spearhead its own development.

The President says it is no longer time for the country to continue relying on the US dollar as legal tender, saying it is partly the source of problems Zimbabwe is facing now.

“No country will ever develop when using another country’s currency. So we realised that we will not develop under such an arrangement because we do not have control of our financial issues. They can decide to oppress and punish you by setting stringent conditions if you do not agree with them on any issue. A few weeks ago, I met two American officials in Mozambique and asked what wrong Zimbabwe had done to America and they could not answer. These officials had come with a US$60 billion package for Africa, but unlike the Chinese package, that one availed by America had conditions such as that we should support them when voting at the United Nations. But as a country we must be independent in our voting and other choices, so we said no to aid or package that will make us puppets,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the country must stop mourning about what he called illegal sanctions but aim to increase production in the agricultural and mining sectors.

Mnangagwa also spoke on the engagement and re-engagement efforts, confirming that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair wants to meet him.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s Presidential Advisory Council Dr Shingi Munyeza has laid down his own idea of a dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Dr Munyeza has of late been outspoken about a looming national dialogue meeting between the two political leaders.

Here below is Dr Munyeza’s proposal:

TEA TIME Urging Mnangagwa and Chamisa to have a cup of tea together.

1. Mutually convenient venue

2. Each one brings their own tea and crockery

3. Exchange niceties which are not political

4. Must not last more than 15 min PLEASE UNITE THE NATION.

When Dr Munyeza was asked if his proposal would not get him into trouble he said, “I am never on the wrong side of history. Keep this tweet. God bless.”

However, LEAD President Linda Masarira says she will not be hoodwinked tom support a dialogue between the two political leaders.

“The rift between Mnangagwa and Chamisa is artificial. MDC and ZANU PF Lacoste faction worked hand in glove to remove Robert Mugabe from power. I refuse to play to the gallery of artificial differences whilst the nation is burning. Let us fix Zimbabwe.”

Chamisa insists that he can meet with Mnangagwa at a neutral venue through a neutral convener.

– Source: Plus 263Chat